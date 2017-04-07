Log in Sign up for free
KENYA

Behind closed doors

Kenyatta airs his airline blues with Trump

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

During his talks with Donald Trump, Uhuru Kenyatta voiced his [...]

(82 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close