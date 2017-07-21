The EPRDF appoints Amharas to reduce the influence of the TPLF
The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition is currently manoeuvring to reduce the influence of the Tigray People’s [...]
The plan devised and instigated by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, to rejuvenate the executive of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and the different political parties making up this government coalition, made little progress during these organisations’ [...]