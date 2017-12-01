Your account has been succesfully created.
KENYA The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1463 dated 01/12/2017

Njeri Rionge's new Canadian adventure

In early November, the Kenyan businesswoman Njeri Rionge, who divides her time between Canada and Kenya, set up a new [...]

131 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more