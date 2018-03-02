Nairobi and Turkana still at loggerheads over oil production
The Kenyan government is seeking an international consultant to help [...]
209 words/6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
In preparation for the forthcoming general election in 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the opposition headed by Raila Odinga have begun their race to form political and clan alliances. But the level of funds raised by each of the two [...]
Caught between the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against them and the devolution of certain powers under the new constitution, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Vice President William Ruto have been obliged to tread carefully in making all [...]