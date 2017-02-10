Log in Sign up for free
KENYA

Who's Who

Daniel Manduku on his way out of the National Construction Authority

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

According to our information, Daniel Manduku, the CEO of the National Construction Authority (NCA), is set to jump this sinking [...]

(126 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close