Log in Sign up for free
MAURITIUS

Who's Who

Joel Rault, Mauritius’ envoy to France, quits to start his own company

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Mauritius’ ambassador to Paris, Joel Rault, has left his job to set up his own consultancy named Hermes Advisory. Based [...]

(126 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close