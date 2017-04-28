Log in Sign up for free
MADAGASCAR

Who's Who

Former Wartsila man Mino Tricarico joins Enelec

A private Malagasy power producer, Enelec, has just taken on a new consultant, Mino Tricarico. He has wide experience of [...]

