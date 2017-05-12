Log in Sign up for free
UGANDA

Who's Who

Momar Nguer is Total's man in Kampala

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

It’s a senior executive of the French oil major Total who will head a French delegation of corporate chiefs to [...]

(139 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close