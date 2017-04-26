Log in Sign up for free
FRANCE

BREAKING NEWS

Guillaume Lacroix leaves for the United States

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Guillaume Lacroix, 45-year-old African relations adviser to French foreign affairs and international development minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, is preparing to leave [...]

(79 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close