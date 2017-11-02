Your account has been succesfully created.
Breaking news BURKINA FASO West Africa Newsletter Issue 763 dated 02/11/2017

Exclusive. Frank Timis claims up to $1.2 billion for the loss of the Tambao mine contract

Frank Timis has decided to hit back hard in his dispute with the Burkinabe state over the Tambao mine in [...]

