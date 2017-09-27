Sherpa of ex French president Sarkozy takes job at Endeavour
Developing six mining projects in West Africa, the firm Endeavour Mining run by Sebastien de Montessus, has hired an impressive [...]
201 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie are fearful that new French President Francois Hollande might carry out his threat to boycott the organisation’s 14th conference of heads of state in Kinshasa on October 12-14. In the meantime, worried [...]