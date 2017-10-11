Your account has been succesfully created.
CONGO-B West Africa Newsletter Issue 762 dated 11/10/2017

Turned down by the IMF, Sassou now has to contain the social unrest

Despite negotiating with Washington from late September to early October, the president has failed to finalise the ‘adjustment plan' urged on him by the IMF.

372 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more