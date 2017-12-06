Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA West Africa Newsletter Issue 766 dated 06/12/2017

The generals squabble over real estate

The most expensive city in the world, Luanda, is the theatre of a battle between local interests and foreign investors for control of the most profitable residential towers, sometimes with guns to the fore.

377 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more