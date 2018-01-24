Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE GABON West Africa Newsletter Issue 769 dated 24/01/2018

The Pozzo Di Borgo residence is targeted by opposition leaders… and private creditors!

Kontinental has seized assets of the property firm that manages this Parisian townhouse owned by Gabon. Unfortunately, the firm is already being pursued by another creditor… An investigation.

Mentioned in this article

