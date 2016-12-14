Log in Sign up for free
GUINEA

Business

Major row between Jean-Louis Borloo and Alpha Conde

Disagreements with Guinean authorities have led the French former minister to want to move the headquarters of the Energies pour l’Afrique foundation from Conakry to Dakar.

(155 words) 5.2 EUR
