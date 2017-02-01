Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Business

JF Architectes win the contract for the "Cocoa Tower"

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The Abidjan-based JF Architecte, founded by Jamal Fardon, an Ivorian [...]

(121 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close