Log in Sign up for free
FRANCE/SENEGAL

Business

Dominique Strauss-Kahn wants to be Macky Sall's advisor

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Always on the look-out for African contracts, the former head of the IMF took up position in early February on Plan Senegal emergent.

(202 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close