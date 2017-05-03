Log in Sign up for free
FRANCE

Business

Adama Bictogo loses key round in court battle

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

A court in Versailles ruled against the boss of Snedai in a case involving Soeximex

(199 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close