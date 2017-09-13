Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO WEST AFRICA NEWSLETTER
SUBSCRIBE
Spotlight IVORY COAST West Africa Newsletter Issue 760 dated 13/09/2017

DTTV, the new battlefield for national and foreign operators

The opening up of the Ivorian audiovisual landscape has triggered a war without mercy between operators keen to tap into lucrative advertising revenues. The French businessmen Martin Bouygues, Vincent Bollore and Xavier Niel, along with the Ivorian tycoon Jean-Philippe Kabore, [...]

614 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

Insiders IVORY COAST 14/11/2013
Dominique Ouattara, a first lady who combines business and charity

Dominique Ouattara, a first lady who combines business and charity

Few wives of African heads of state succeed like Dominique Ouattara in establishing themselves as champions of humanitarian aid and entrepreneurs without the help of their husbands. Through these two activities, Alassane Ouattara's wife has built up a highly varied contacts network which includes the Ivorian elite and the heads of top-ranking companies but also showbiz and media personalities. Fou [...]

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more