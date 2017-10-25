Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight TOGO West Africa Newsletter Issue 763 dated 25/10/2017

Mediation, PR and repression: Faure Gnassingbe's three-trick pony

In the midst of one of the deepest crises of his regime, the Togolese president is playing good cop, bad cop. To date, the various attempts to mediate have fallen flat due to reservations over those overseeing the mediation process. [...]

Mentioned in this article

On the same subject

