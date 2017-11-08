Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight IVORY COAST FRANCE West Africa Newsletter Issue 764 dated 08/11/2017

Paris revives the Ivorian military training initiative

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor Francois Hollande, the French president Emmanuel Macron is intervening to shore up the Ivorian security apparatus to avoid any weakening of France's ‘strong position' south of the Sahara. Several senior officers have been [...]

563 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more