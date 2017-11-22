Ali Bongo tries to keep Washington sweet
The Gabonese president is seeking to reassure the International Monetary Fund by reorganising the country's finance departments, but his relatives continue to occupy the key strategic posts. [...]
The destruction of the Beninese embassy in Libreville on April 12 has brought into focus the animosity felt by a large segment of the Gabonese population towards President Ali Bongo’s Beninese-born chief-of-staff and spiritual guru Maixent Accrombessi. The aide, whose [...]