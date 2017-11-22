Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight CONGO-B West Africa Newsletter Issue 765 dated 22/11/2017

Sassou Nguesso shuffles the deckchairs as the ship goes down

In contrast to previous conferences in Paris and Marrakesh, Denis Sassou Nguesso considerably reduced the size of the delegation accompanying him to Bonn in Germany for the COP 23 from 6 to 17 November. Deep in the financial doldrums, the [...]

587 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more