MALI TURKEY Document West Africa Newsletter Issue 766 dated 06/12/2017

How Erdogan is imposing his diktats on IBK

The Turkish president has insisted that Mali terminate Horizon Education France's contract to run private schools due to its perceived links with his sworn enemy Fethullah Gulen.
385 words/5.20 EUR

