Spotlight AFRICA West Africa Newsletter Issue 766 dated 06/12/2017

Macron extols the young… so long as they buy French

Macron and Ouattara attended the signing of an AFD aid package.
Macron and Ouattara attended the signing of an AFD aid package. ©DR
‘Dare to invent the future'. In using this quote from Thomas Sankara as the motto for his African tour, Emmanuel Macron sought to open a new chapter in France's relations with Africa by explicitly targeting the continent's youth. From Ouagadougou [...]

