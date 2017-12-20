Sassou beefs up his security apparatus courtesy of Leonard Noel Essongo
Denis Sassou Nguesso has bolstered his security apparatus with the appointment on 25 November of the 69-year-old general Leonard Noel [...]
220 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
In contrast to previous conferences in Paris and Marrakesh, Denis Sassou Nguesso considerably reduced the size of the delegation accompanying him to Bonn in Germany for the COP 23 from 6 to 17 November. Deep in the financial doldrums, the [...]