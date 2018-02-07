Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight GABON FRANCE West Africa Newsletter Issue 770 dated 07/02/2018

The case that is giving Maixent Accrombessi nightmares

Still influential behind the scenes in Libreville (WAN 768), Ali Bongo's former chief of staff, Maixent Accrombessi, has been fighting a French judicial investigation for over two years, which is threatening his assets, his networks and even his reputation. Since [...]

