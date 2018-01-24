Sassou to decide Mokoko’s fate before legislative elections
Congo-B’s president wants to haul his main adversary into court before the election even though the evidence against him isn’t all that strong. [...]
It hasn’t been plain sailing for Denis Sassou Nguesso since he won a comfortable election victory last March in defiance of a constitutional ban against his running for office again. Having little tolerance for his fiercest adversaries’ criticisms, the Congolese [...]