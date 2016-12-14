Log in Sign up for free
BURKINA FASO

Power Players

Kabore to bring the military back to government

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Faced with worsening security, the president is expected to return senior army officers to the executive branch in early 2017. Place your bets.

(321 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close