Guillaume Soro now free to travel within France

Vaalco picks staffer to turn the company around
With its finances slowly on the mend, the Texas-based junior Vaalco has chosen one of the staffers responsible for the [...]
Addis-Nairobi relations sour over irrigation project
The Omo River irrigation project, which is set to be fed by the Gilgel Gibe III dam, could spark a [...]
Business heavyweights vie for Asian truck dealerships
The country’s business heavyweights are all trying to get into Asian trucks! According to our sources, the HBG holding company, [...]
To access
See documents
Africa Intelligence's
documents base and consult
our infographics and exclusive documents free of charge
UN dashes hopes of refining and smelting firms
A recent United Nations report has poured cold water on gold refiners and firms that operate smelters of tin, tantalum [...]
First hearing held in Cafe de Rome case
After the state refused to compromise, the commercial dispute was the focus of an initial hearing in Paris.