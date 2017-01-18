Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B/FRANCE

Mapingou prepares his lawsuit against Brazzaville

The defamation case brought by opposition politician Marc Mapingou Mitoumbi will be heard on March 15 at the Tribunal de [...]

(199 words) 5.2 EUR
