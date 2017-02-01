Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Power Players

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso organises a press junket

The favourite son of Congo-B’s president has invited several French journalists for an all-expenses-paid trip to show off his charity works.

(266 words)
