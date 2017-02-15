Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Power Players

Sassou Nguesso deals a death blow to his foes

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Denis Sassou Nguesso since he won a comfortable election victory last March in defiance of a constitutional ban against his running for office again. Having little tolerance for his fiercest adversaries’ criticisms, the Congolese [...]

