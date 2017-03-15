AFRICA/FRANCE Power Players N°749 - 15/03/2017 Far from the cameras Strauss-Kahn plays white "soothsayer" Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. The disgraced director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is trying to re-invent himself by bringing business deals to Africa, a continent he has visited regularly in recent months. His targets are presidents and his specialty is restructuring [...] (568 words) 8.2 EUR Read this article Subscribed or I HAVE AN E-WALLET LOG IN PAY-PER-ARTICLE This article: 8.20 EUR E-WALLETFrom 30 EUR OPEN AN E-WALLET SUBSCRIBE Any of these subscriptionsgives you access to this article Don't have an account? Register now to get access to our free section Browse free articles (5 000+) Read exclusive documentsView interactive maps, etc. Download complete editions Manage email notificationsSelect keywords and publications Create a free account Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × Processing... Keep me logged in Forgot your password? CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 8.20 EUR CANCEL