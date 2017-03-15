Log in Sign up for free
Far from the cameras Strauss-Kahn plays white "soothsayer"

The disgraced director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is trying to re-invent himself by bringing business deals to Africa, a continent he has visited regularly in recent months. His targets are presidents and his specialty is restructuring [...]

