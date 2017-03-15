Log in Sign up for free
EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Power Players

Leader’s son, Teodorin, faces a €1.8 million wage bill

A former adviser to Teodoro Obiang Nguema, aka Teodorin, is demanding a heavy indemnity from his former boss.

