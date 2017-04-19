Log in Sign up for free
AFRICA

Power Players

Michaelle Jean, a high flying rep for Francophonie

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The extraordinary number of trips made by the secretary-general of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie are getting on many nerves.

(346 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close