Log in Sign up for free
GUINEA/ISRAEL

Power Players

Conde names Camara as his man in Tel Aviv

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Guinea’s ambassador to France and Portugal since 2011, Amara Camara [...]

(101 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close