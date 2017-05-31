Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Power Players

Bictogo stopped by French customs at Charles de Gaulle airport

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The head of the Snedai company, Ivory Coast businessman Adama Bictogo, was stopped by French customs as he was about [...]

(134 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close