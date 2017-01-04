Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Who's News

Souleymane Cisse again named head of Banque Nationale d’Investissement (BNI)

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Banker Souleymane Cisse was on Dec 21 re-appointed as chairman [...]

(105 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close