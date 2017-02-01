Log in Sign up for free
BURKINA FASO

Who's Who

Apollinaire Compaore back in the game

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

A friend for 30 years of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Burkinabe businessman Apollinaire Compaore, will this year upgrade Telecel [...]

(137 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close