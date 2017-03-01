Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Who's Who

Sassou sends Wilfrid Magloire Obili to Paris

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Under instruction from Denis Sassou Nguesso, Wilfrid Magloire Obili travelled to Paris in early February to get up to date [...]

(127 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close