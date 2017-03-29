Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Who's Who

Therese N’Dri-Yoman finds her footing in Brazzaville

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Named Ivory Coast’s ambassador to Congo-B last July, Therese Aya N’Dri Yoman presented her credentials to Denis Sassou Nguesso in [...]

(138 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close