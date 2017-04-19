Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Who's Who

Georges Koffi Bolamo confirmed in top presidential job

The secretary-general in the president’s office, Patrick Achi, has named Georges Koffi Bolamo as his private secretary. A technocrat known [...]

Africa Intelligence
