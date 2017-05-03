Log in Sign up for free
CAMEROON

Who's Who

Mebe Ngo’o sees off his rival in Camair-Co affair

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Transport minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o won his fight against his rival, junior minister Mefiro Oumarou, getting him fired "at [...]

(109 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close