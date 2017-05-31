Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Who's Who

Stella Sassou Nguesso dons feminist mantle

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

A municipal counsellor in Brazzaville, 43-year-old Stella Sassou Nguesso, one of the younger daughters of president Denis Sassou Nguesso, has [...]

(137 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close