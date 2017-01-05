Log in Sign up for free
ALGERIA

Business Networks

Noah-Tarek Kouninef is number one in e-banking

In one year, the brother of construction tycoon Redha Kouninef and his Russian partner, BPC, have won e-banking contracts worth 1.3 billion dinars

