Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Business Networks

Redal affair may go soon to ICSID arbitration court

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Veolia is considering bringing out the big guns to save its Redal water and electricity utility in Rabat, Sale and Temara. After the expiry of the deadline for the five year review of its concession at the end of December [...]

(633 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close