Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Business Networks

SOMED sells its hotels to Khalil Tizniti

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

SOMED, the holding company owned by the Moroccan state, royal holding company SNI and Emirati interests (including the reigning Abu [...]

(195 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close