Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Business Networks

Tensions at the top at OCP

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

OCP chief executive Mostafa Terrab will be spending the early part of the current year stabilizing the top management team [...]

(199 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close