ALGERIA Business Networks N°1232 - 19/01/2017 EGSA tries again to recruit airport service companies Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. Public sector airport services management company EGSA is struggling to find ground assistance service providers for 12 domestic airports, including [...] (145 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL